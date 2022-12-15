This Silly Helium-Filled Robot Can Do Some Amazing Things

Perhaps you've heard that Weebles wobble, but they don't fall down. That's a neat trick, but it's nothing compared to BALLU, certainly the most unique and innovative robot you'll come across today. BALLU is an acronym for Buoyancy Assisted Lightweight Legged Unit (via New York Post), and it's essentially a human-sized Party City balloon bouquet with a pair of flamingo legs. If you think that sounds wild, wait until you find out what it can do.

The robot is the brainchild of inventor and professor Dennis Hong. He created the original prototype while working at the Robotics and Mechanism Laboratory — or RoMeLa, for the acronym buffs out there. RoMeLa is part of UCLA's Samueli School of Engineering, which is apparently the secret cabbage patch for cool robots and wearable tech. BALLU made its debut at the IEEE International Conference on Humanoid Robots in 2016 where it not only turned heads, but turned the entire concept of walking robots upside down.

In an interview with IEEE at the time, Hong said, "To get creative ideas, sometimes we ask ourselves crazy, ridiculous questions." He went on to offer an example: "What if we could change the direction of gravity?" It was from that thought experiment that BALLU was born. The helium-filled body nearly counteracts the downward pull of gravity, making for an extremely lightweight robot that's physically unable to fall down. But for Hong and his team, that was only the beginning.