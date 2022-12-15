Today's Wordle Answer #544 - December 15, 2022 Solution And Hints

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#544 – December 15, 2022) is rival. The word is in common usage, and to our great pleasure, it opened up an interesting etymology mini-lesson. "Rival" is from the Latin word "rivalis," meaning one who is in pursuit of the same object as another, or "one who emulates or strives to equal or exceed another" — but originally translated as "of the same brook," from rivus "brook" (via Etymonline).

Of course, there's no immediate relation between a water body and antagonism, but Etymonline records that the connection might be based on the mostly friendly but sometimes confrontational competitiveness of neighbors, in the sense of "one who uses the same stream," or "one on the opposite side of the stream."

We cracked the code in three tries — our first two guesses, "cream" and "ouija," were effective starting words for today's Wordle in whittling down the possible answers to just three, and we made a lucky (and correct) third guess. We hope you finish quickly, and if you're looking to prolong the fun, here are some other games like Wordle to try.