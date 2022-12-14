U2 And Apple's Strange Relationship Explained

Anybody remember when Apple basically forced iTunes users to download a U2 album? That was weird, right? Free download, everybody with iTunes – here's some U2, it's in your library now, deal with it. Why exactly did that happen?

The answer to that question is more complicated than it might seem. The compulsory download was just the most flagrant instance of a gamechanging cross-market partnership between Apple and U2, one that simultaneously sabotaged any renegade mystique in the world of rock and roll and opened a path for artists of all kinds to collaborate with corporations to mutual profit.

In a sense, the Apple-U2 partnership predicted an important element in the evolution of art and pop culture. In a rudimentary way, that collaboration established an art-business-technology nexus that predicted several changes that would reshape creative culture in the 21st century. It wasn't quite the influencer/sponsor partnership, but it had enough elements in common to significantly inform its development.