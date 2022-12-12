Ethical Hackers Discovered Tens Of Thousands Of Vulnerabilities In 2022, Report Claims

Modern amenities come with modern problems. Every new internet of things doorbell, connected vehicle, or online service introduces possible attack vectors for hackers with malicious intent. One small vulnerability in an otherwise secure network can lead to all sorts of problems when it comes to user data, corporate secrets, and even the integrity of an online service. With software and online security finally getting more public attention, and data breaches becoming more and more high-profile, corporations are becoming more concerned about potential vulnerabilities and turning to ethical hackers and bug bounties to help tighten things up.

There are a few different ways organizations and ethical hackers can work together to identify vulnerabilities, with two popular options being bug bounties and security management and auditing via a cyber-security company. Some of the biggest players in the tech industry have open bug bounties where independent ethical hackers get paid to identify and document a vulnerability and submit it to the security team. Apple famously paid out $20 million via its Apple Security Bounty program in the two and a half years since its launch. Microsoft reportedly pays out over $13 million per year in bug bounties, and Sony has a bug bounty program managed by HackerOne for PlayStation. HackerOne is an attack resistance management organization that works with everyone from PayPal to Nintendo, and GM to help investigate and mitigate attack vectors. On December 12, 2022, HackerOne published The 2022 Hacker-Powered Security Report which revealed some alarming statistics and trends.