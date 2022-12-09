Today's Wordle Answer #538 - December 9, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you're struggling with today's Wordle puzzle, here's some help: we'll supply hints to help you unravel the answer on your own, but if you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer.
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is a verb, but it can function as a noun. In the latter context, it's the name of a pattern formed by interlacing two or more strands of flexible material, and the verb would describe the act of making such a pattern. It's most popular as a hairstyle in which said pattern is used to create individual strands that are then replicated all over the head.
The word has two vowels, A and I, in consecutive positions as the third and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and if you replaced the last letter with N, you'd have the name of the organ that controls processes in the human body.
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#538 – December 9, 2022) is braid. It's from Old English "bregdan," which means to move quickly, pull, or draw (a sword).
We didn't crack the code until the fourth guess. True to our current Wordle-solving strategy, we made sure our first two guesses, ounce and frail, contained all five vowels in the alphabet. WordleBot reported that the combo whittled down possible answer words from 383 to just two. We hoped to make a correct third guess, but we went with the word trait, and that was not it.
By the fourth try, though, the answer was clear. WordleBot also solved the puzzle in just as many tries, but we hope you do better. If you don't find this article in time to solve the puzzle and save your streak, consider trying your hands (and luck) at these Wordle-like games.