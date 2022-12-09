Today's Wordle Answer #538 - December 9, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you're struggling with today's Wordle puzzle, here's some help: we'll supply hints to help you unravel the answer on your own, but if you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer.

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is a verb, but it can function as a noun. In the latter context, it's the name of a pattern formed by interlacing two or more strands of flexible material, and the verb would describe the act of making such a pattern. It's most popular as a hairstyle in which said pattern is used to create individual strands that are then replicated all over the head.

The word has two vowels, A and I, in consecutive positions as the third and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and if you replaced the last letter with N, you'd have the name of the organ that controls processes in the human body.