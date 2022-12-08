Google Said To Be Merging Waze And Google Maps Teams

Google Maps is, by far, the most popular navigation app on the planet, with a vast majority of global users using it almost daily. This is true even in the U.S., where Google Maps logged more than 25 million downloads in 2021. However, unlike most other countries where Google Maps is the dominant navigation app by a fair margin, the service does face stiff competition from Waze Maps.

According to Statista, Waze Maps logged more than 13 million downloads in 2021, making it clear that people in the U.S. seem to have a particular liking for Waze. The primary reason for the popularity is the app's focus on providing drivers with real-time crowdsourced information intended to help them reach their destinations as fast as possible. Given the larger number of users it has in the U.S., crowdsourced data on Waze may be more accurate than Google Maps at times.

While all this might make it sound like Waze is a significant competitor to Google Maps, the truth is that Waze is a fully-owned subsidiary of Alphabet — the company that also owns Google Maps. Waze was, in fact, acquired by Google almost a decade ago for $1.1 billion. However, Waze and its 500-odd employees were allowed to operate the service independently despite the acquisition. This status quo is about to change if we are to believe a new WSJ report. Google has reportedly made plans to merge the entirety of Waze's existing team under the team that also oversees Google Maps.