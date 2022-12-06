Here's Why US News Could Disappear From Facebook

Meta is not too happy about a proposed law that would force it to pay news outlets and publishers whose content appears on Facebook. Spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted an official statement that claims the government is "creating a cartel-like entity which requires one private company to subsidize other private companies." At the heart of Meta's discomfort is the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA), which seeks to enable media outlets in demanding a fair compensation for their content that appears in places like Facebook's news feed.

The company says if Congress goes ahead with "an ill-considered journalism bill," Meta will be "forced" to remove any news on the home feed (or in general), rather than agree to the terms. The Mark Zuckerberg-led company argues that it is Meta that extends value to the news outlets via traffic and subscriptions. The company further adds that it is news outlets that put their content on Meta's social media platforms for their own benefit.

Meta reasons that it doesn't make any sense form a revenue standpoint that it should pay for content that users theoretically don't want to see. But it appears that Meta won't have much luck this time around. Citing unnamed sources, Reuters reports that lawmakers are mulling inclusion of the JCPA into "a must-pass annual defense bill" that aims to save the news industry. On behalf of news publishers, The News Media Alliance classified Meta's threat as "undemocratic and unbecoming." Facebook briefly implemented its threat in Australia, but soon relented.