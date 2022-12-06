YouTube Gets Twitch-Like Global Emotes Starting With Gaming

Despite the advent of competition from YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, the majority of gamers continue to use Twitch as their primary streaming platform. A quick glance at statistics from February 2020 reveals the impressive hold Twitch continues to have over gamers. At its 2020 peak, Twitch had more than 3 million broadcasters under its umbrella. According to VideoGamesStats, these broadcasters altogether attracted more than 15 million daily active users, translating to more than 1.4 million average concurrent users.

The numbers for YouTube, however, pale in comparison. Recent data from analytics firm Statista indicates that YouTube Gaming Live has been losing its user base since its peak figure of 871,000 concurrent users in late 2020 — to a little over 544,000 concurrent users in 2022.

While this still makes YouTube Gaming one of the world's most used livestreaming services for gaming, there is a clear scope for expansion. To hasten the process of attracting Twitch's dedicated user base over to YouTube Gaming, Google has introduced a similar version to one of Twitch's most-used features to YouTube Gaming.