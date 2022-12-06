Australia, South Africa To Jointly Build The World's Largest Radio Telescope

Following three decades of preparations, construction has finally commenced on the largest radio telescope the world has ever seen. Known as the Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the under-construction telescope is a project with several unique characteristics, the first of which is the fact that it does not match the traditional image of radio telescopes people have in their minds. Unlike conventional radio telescopes that typically consist of a large parabolic dish antenna pointing skywards, the Square Kilometre Array is less impressive to look at. In fact, it is nigh impossible to see all the physical parts of the SKA in one go.

Allow us to explain.

Unlike traditional radio telescopes with their physical elements all in one place, parts of the Square Kilometre Array are separated by vast distances. The SKA is, in fact, the largest example of a physically connected radio telescope. For the uninitiated, physically connected telescopes use an array of smaller antennas that work in unison as a single entity — allowing them to mimic the functionality of a much larger telescope. This method also negates the engineering challenges involved in the construction of traditional radio telescopes that require large parabolic antennas.

While a significant part of the telescope is being constructed in Australia, the other half of the telescope will be located thousands of miles away on a completely different continent, in the country of South Africa. In addition, a third country is involved in the process — the United Kingdom — where all the data collected using the SKA telescope will be processed.