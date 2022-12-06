Today's Wordle Answer #535 - December 6, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a color, but if it's coloring you confused, we're here to help. We'll supply hints to help nudge you toward the answer, but if you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.
The word you're solving for has two vowels, "A" and "E," as its first and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and if you added two letters, "C" and "H," before the word, you'd have a new word that describes a private room, or the part of a gun that holds the cartridge. It's a dark orange-ish hue of yellow, and is the technically correct term for the middle traffic light. In the U.S., the word is the acronym before "alert," in the name of an emergency response system that spreads information about a missing person. Got it yet? If you're still unsure (and don't mind the spoiler), check out the answer in the section below.
The answer is a feminine name
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#535 – December 6, 2022) is amber. It's a hard, yellowish or brownish, and translucent fossil resin mostly used in making ornaments (via Merriam-Webster). The color gets its name from the original substance, just as emerald is a color named after the color of the original mineral.
The word itself is from a phrase in Old French and Medieval Latin,"ambre grice" or "ambergris," or "gray amber," — which is a dull, waxy substance formed in the intestines of sperm whales — and Arabic "anbar," which means a perfume made from ambergris. You're probably wondering what the connection is between intestinal matter and the pretty yellow color we all know as amber today. So were we. Etymonline says it's unclear, but it's probably because they're both found washed up on seashores.
We cracked the code in three tries today, two steps faster than the day's average. Our starting guess for today's Wordle, "rouge," eliminated all but 233 words, and the second, "after," narrowed that down to six. We made a lucky third guess, and we hope you do even better. Here are more games like Wordle if you're looking to prolong the fun.