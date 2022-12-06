Today's Wordle Answer #535 - December 6, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a color, but if it's coloring you confused, we're here to help. We'll supply hints to help nudge you toward the answer, but if you'd rather not do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.

The word you're solving for has two vowels, "A" and "E," as its first and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and if you added two letters, "C" and "H," before the word, you'd have a new word that describes a private room, or the part of a gun that holds the cartridge. It's a dark orange-ish hue of yellow, and is the technically correct term for the middle traffic light. In the U.S., the word is the acronym before "alert," in the name of an emergency response system that spreads information about a missing person. Got it yet? If you're still unsure (and don't mind the spoiler), check out the answer in the section below.