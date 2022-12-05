Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV On A Road Trip

Driving an electric vehicle has become a great option for many in the modern marketplace. EVs now boast substantial range on a full charge, with some of the longest-range models sporting total mileage in excess of 300, 400, or even 500 miles without stopping for a charge.

But invariably, EV drivers who are hitting the highway to go on a long weekend or even a weeklong trip with friends or family will need to stop to recharge their car at some point and consider which of the three levels of charging equipment they are able to take advantage of. Charging infrastructure across the United States is improving and so it's likely that you won't have much issue finding a place to add crucial juice to your EV battery. But the costs associated with these mid-road trip charges can be a hard thing to pin down. The U.S. Energy Information Administration notes that electricity costs can vary greatly from state to state, and so a trip that sees you leaving your home state will naturally force you to contend with energy pricing that may be dramatically different from what you're used to.

Even though this pricing can be hard to calculate exactly on a generalized level, there are some things that you can take advantage of in order to understand what you're likely going to pay to take your EV away on a road trip.