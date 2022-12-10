A Staggering Number Of Amazon Employees Quit This Year. Here's Why

Amazon has seen enormous employee losses over the course of 2022. Engadget reports that employee attrition rates rose to as high as 150% this year, and this should be alarming for a number of reasons. For one thing, it means that Amazon has lost more employees than it started the year with. It also means that Amazon warehouses must hire an immense volume of new talent on a regular basis, even as the company seems completely unable to keep people in their positions. That's not even getting into Amazon's confirmed layoffs of an unknown number of people.

In truth, there are a number of factors that play a substantial role in this huge level of turnover. For one thing, attrition rates are something that all companies must deal with. However Amazon's volume of employees simply quitting has often been striking, according to Insider. Similarly, the company seems to show no sign of interest in promoting from within. This means that an employee looking to make a career by starting in the proverbial mailroom will likely need to look elsewhere.

Even as Amazon remains a staple of the U.S. and global commercial economies, it may not be a great place to work for someone looking to set down roots and develop a lasting employer relationship. How and why are Amazon employees quitting at such alarming rates?