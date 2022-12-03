Today's Wordle Answer #532 - December 3, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer includes a repeated letter, and no, it is not holiday-themed. If you're struggling with cracking the code, here are a few tips that could nudge you in the right direction. If you'd rather not do the brain-teasing, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer word.
Let's skip the subtleties here: the repeated letter we mentioned above is O, and it's in the second and fifth position in the letter arrangement of the answer word. There are no other vowels, and the word is a noun that describes the stem, stalk, or trunk of a body. Figuratively, it could also describe an unfinished or mutilated project. When you sing the nursery rhyme, "head, shoulders, knees, toes," today's Wordle answer is the name of all the parts you have left out. Does that turn on the light bulb for you? If it doesn't, and you don't mind the spoiler, the answer follows the next image.
You'll find the answer in your middle
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#532 – December 3, 2022) is torso. It's the main part of the body extending from the neck to the groin, minus the head or legs. The word is from the Italian "torso," which means stalk or stump, itself from the Latinized version of the Greek word "thýrsos," meaning stalk or stem (per Dictionary.com).
It took five tries to arrive at the answer today — as usual, our starting word was an attempt to eliminate as many vowels as possible, and ultimately, whittle down possible answers on time. Our word of choice, adieu, didn't do too badly at both. With it, we bade goodbye to all but 215 possible answers. The next guess, chomp, further cut down the number to 36. After the guesses "bobby" and "rotor," we finally narrowed it down to one possible answer, which we got on the fifth guess. We hope you find this article early enough to do better, and if not, here are other games like Wordle to try.