Today's Wordle Answer #532 - December 3, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer includes a repeated letter, and no, it is not holiday-themed. If you're struggling with cracking the code, here are a few tips that could nudge you in the right direction. If you'd rather not do the brain-teasing, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer word.

Let's skip the subtleties here: the repeated letter we mentioned above is O, and it's in the second and fifth position in the letter arrangement of the answer word. There are no other vowels, and the word is a noun that describes the stem, stalk, or trunk of a body. Figuratively, it could also describe an unfinished or mutilated project. When you sing the nursery rhyme, "head, shoulders, knees, toes," today's Wordle answer is the name of all the parts you have left out. Does that turn on the light bulb for you? If it doesn't, and you don't mind the spoiler, the answer follows the next image.