Summer Game Fest 2023 Date Announced, And This Time It'll Have A Live Audience

Gamers will have yet another big event to look forward to in the summer. It's been announced that the Summer Game Fest will be returning in 2023. Summer Game Fest was originally launched as a months-long drip of gaming news and reveals as a result of Covid-induced event cancellations. Previous runs of the Summer Game Fest — starting with the inaugural one in 2020 – were digital-only, but now fans will be able to attend the kickoff show live and in person for the first time ever.

Tickets go on sale in early 2023, and the event will take place June 8 in Los Angeles, with the 6,000-seater YouTube Theater serving as host for the big event. Once again, Geoff Keighley is your host for this one, a familiar face for those who tune into the gaming industry beyond the surface level. Can't make it? You'll also be able to catch the live stream on YouTube and Twitch.