Today's Wordle Answer #531 - December 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

The holiday season is bringing us a lucky streak, it seems. Like yesterday's Wordle, we solved today's quiz one step faster than WordleBot did, and the resulting feeling is so thrilling, we want you to have it too. Here are some hints that should help you unravel the answer on time, and if you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can jump right to the second section where we reveal the full answer.

Today's word can function as a noun or a verb, and it describes the irritation you get when your skin rubs too frequently against something. In another context, you [solution word] a part of your body if you rub it to generate some warmth. Additionally, a noise or sound can [solution word] you if it's irritating or annoying. In all contexts, today's word suggests friction of some sort. It has two vowels, "A" and "E," as its third and fifth letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. If you replaced the fourth letter with "S," you'd have a new word that means to pursue or run after someone or something.