Today's Wordle Answer #530 - December 1, 2022 Solution And Hints

Welcome to December! We're eager to see whether this month's answers would be holiday-themed, and there's only one way to find out. Today's answer isn't, and it has a repeated letter, so it's a real chore — but holidays do tend to have a lot of those. To make things easier for you, here are a few hints that'll nudge you toward the answer in record time. If you don't want to do the head-scratching, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.

The word of the day is a verb that means to forcefully throw out someone from a place. But it can also just mean to remove an object from within another one. It's a word that's usually on CD players — if you're familiar with those — on a button which will spit out the CD when you press it. The repeated letter is the only vowel in the word, "E," and it's in the first and third position. If you added a "D" to the beginning of this word, you'd have a new verb which means to make someone depressed or discouraged.