Sony Mocopi Movement Trackers Are Like AirTags For VR

Sony has just taken a major step into the future of virtual reality and the metaverse, and it's all thanks to an unassuming set of button-like devices. Playing games in VR and communicating in metaverse applications usually requires some form of motion capture, and those things can get pretty bulky.

Many claim that the metaverse is the future of the internet, and companies like Meta will certainly have you believe so. Virtual worlds where users can pick an avatar to act as their digital image have been on the rise in the past few years, but without proper equipment, users are limited as to how they interact with the metaverse.

Owning only a mouse and keyboard or even a joystick means that the avatar's movements do not reflect your own. While it's not a problem in some games and apps, others may call for greater responsiveness. Sony's latest gadget can potentially address that problem. Its new invention, though it doesn't replace a VR headset, opens up many doors and tackles challenges that a VR headset is not quite fit for.