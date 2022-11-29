Sony Mocopi Movement Trackers Are Like AirTags For VR
Sony has just taken a major step into the future of virtual reality and the metaverse, and it's all thanks to an unassuming set of button-like devices. Playing games in VR and communicating in metaverse applications usually requires some form of motion capture, and those things can get pretty bulky.
Many claim that the metaverse is the future of the internet, and companies like Meta will certainly have you believe so. Virtual worlds where users can pick an avatar to act as their digital image have been on the rise in the past few years, but without proper equipment, users are limited as to how they interact with the metaverse.
Owning only a mouse and keyboard or even a joystick means that the avatar's movements do not reflect your own. While it's not a problem in some games and apps, others may call for greater responsiveness. Sony's latest gadget can potentially address that problem. Its new invention, though it doesn't replace a VR headset, opens up many doors and tackles challenges that a VR headset is not quite fit for.
Mocopi is a new approach to motion capture
Sony introduced the new motion tracking system referred to as "Mocopi" in a fun, fast-paced video that does a good job of showing what it can really do. Mocopi is essentially a set of what looks like six Apple AirTags, except that the buttons are attached to bands as opposed to keychains. These bands are to be worn on the head, feet, hands, and hips, and once properly set up, they can be paired with metaverse apps in order to create a fully synchronized avatar that tracks your movements in real time.
Mocopi relies on Sony's proprietary algorithm to carry out motion measurement and tracking with minimal constraints. It won't help you play a game by itself, but it will be a helpful tool in metaverse games and social apps. As of now, Mocopi is not yet linked with these services, but Sony said on Dec. 15, 2022 it would launch a software development kit that does the job, as well as providing access to Unity (a developer platform) and MotionBuilder. This means that Mocopi can also be used to gather motion data for the purpose of 3D animation.
It appears that Mocopi will require a device with Android 11 or later or iOS 15.7.1 or later in order to run. Sony will open up reservations for the product within the next couple of weeks, starting in the middle of December, but wider availability is expected in Jan. 2023. Unfortunately, we don't know when the device will be available outside of Japan.