NASA Awards ICON $57 Million Contract For 'Lunar Surface Construction System'

According to a press release from this morning, NASA's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program will fund a construction site capable of building critical space exploration and dwelling infrastructure like roads, landing pads, and blast shields on the surface of the Moon. The funding recipient is ICON, a construction technology company with an emphasis on complex 3D printing.

Almost $60 million from the SBIR will be directed towards ICON's "Project Olympus," an endeavor to establish construction sites on extraterrestrial bodies — first the Moon, and eventually Mars — that utilize building materials and resources found on the surface to build up infrastructure. In the November 29 ICON press release, the company stated that the first stages of the project are simulations of the Moon's gravity, and mechanical testing of lunar bedrock samples.

"The final deliverable of this contract will be humanity's first construction on another world, and that is going to be a pretty special achievement," said ICON co-founder and CEO Jason Ballard in the release. This contract award follows up on a 2021 project for the NASA Space Technology Mission Directorate where ICON developed the first 3D-printed rendering of a surface habitat on Mars.