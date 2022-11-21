New Study Suggests That Mars Is Destroying Its Moon Phobos

New studies suggest that our extraterrestrial neighbor, Mars, is treating its own moon as an unfriendly and slowly pulling the satellite apart. The report, which The Planetary Science Journal published earlier this month, found that the long, horizontal gashes across the moon Phobos' surface are actually deep fissures — which are deepening and widening bit by bit over time.

The scientists say that Phobos danced on the boundary of Mars' fluid Roche limits, meaning the closest that something in space — like a moon, comet, or satellite — can get to Mars without the planet's gravity ripping it apart. Fearless Phobos, though, is reported to be "gradually spiraling in," and because the moon is actually a giant clump of airless, compacted soil, it may be getting pulled at the seams as it goes. The phenomenon, the Planetary Science Journal's study says, is called "tidal orbital decay" — but as it relates to Phobos, this is still just a hypothesis.