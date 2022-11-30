Today's Wordle Answer #529 - November 30, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is something that requires careful observation and a lot of time — almost the same as any Wordle puzzle, except if you don't have the luxury of time. We'll provide hints to help you crack the code on time, but if you're in a hurry or don't mind the spoiler, consult the second section for the full reveal of the Wordle answer.

The answer is a noun that describes careful consideration or a long period of learning, but it can also be used as a verb. It's what you go to school to do, but it's also what you'd call a long report published on a phenomenon or question. It has one vowel, "U," as its third letter, and there are no repeated letters unlike yesterday's Wordle answer. It contains the letter "S," and in keeping with the new Wordle rules, it's not the last letter of the word. If you remove the last letter of the word, you'd have a new word that describes a sexually attractive young man, or a stallion groomed for breeding.