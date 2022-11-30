Today's Wordle Answer #529 - November 30, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is something that requires careful observation and a lot of time — almost the same as any Wordle puzzle, except if you don't have the luxury of time. We'll provide hints to help you crack the code on time, but if you're in a hurry or don't mind the spoiler, consult the second section for the full reveal of the Wordle answer.
The answer is a noun that describes careful consideration or a long period of learning, but it can also be used as a verb. It's what you go to school to do, but it's also what you'd call a long report published on a phenomenon or question. It has one vowel, "U," as its third letter, and there are no repeated letters unlike yesterday's Wordle answer. It contains the letter "S," and in keeping with the new Wordle rules, it's not the last letter of the word. If you remove the last letter of the word, you'd have a new word that describes a sexually attractive young man, or a stallion groomed for breeding.
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#529 – November 30, 2022) is study. The word is from Old French "estudiier" (also source of Modern French "étudier"), which means to apply oneself to or show zeal for something. It also has roots in Medieval Latin "studiare" or "studium," which originally translated as eagerness — from "studere" of the same origin, meaning to be diligent (via Etymonline).
Today it took five guesses to arrive at the answer — our first two guesses, "ouija" and "uncle," were an attempt to eliminate all the vowels as early as possible, but that wasn't a lucky approach today. They did narrow down the possible answers to 23 from 155, but we still had to guess the words "thump" and "stuff" before the answer became clear. We hope you do better, and if you're looking to prolong the fun, here are more games like Wordle to try.