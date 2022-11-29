Today's Wordle Answer #528 - November 29, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer has a repeated letter and an unconventional letter combination, so if you're struggling to figure it out, you're not alone. WordleBot says it took most players four to five guesses to solve the puzzle, but we want to help you do it faster. We'll provide hints to nudge you toward the answer, and a full reveal of the answer word is in the second section.
The word you're solving for is an adjective with two vowels. One of them, E, is the last letter of the word. The other we won't reveal, but it's repeated as the first and fourth letters of the answer. Something is [solution word] if it is excessive or unwarranted, or if it is unjustly demanded. In the latter context, the word is mostly used in financial contexts, to mean that a charge is not payable because you do not owe the biller. Got it? If you're still unsure, here's a final hint that might turn on the light bulb: the third letter is D.
The answer is inappropriate
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#528 – November 29, 2022) is UNDUE. We're very into etymology, and Wordle is a convenient opportunity to learn exciting (and sometimes very surprising) facts about the history of words and the evolution of language generally. Today's answer, undue, is derived from a combination of the prefix of negation "un" and the root word "due," which is itself from Old French "deu," the past participle of "devoir," meaning "to owe." That's also from Latin "debere," with the same meaning, but originally translated as "to keep something away from someone" (via Etymonline).
We solved the puzzle in four tries today. Our first three guesses: glove, cause, and unite, were an admittedly wonky attempt at eliminating all five vowels (which, as you might already know, is our favorite approach to solving Wordle). Their combination helped whittle down the number of possible solution words from 193 to just one, which we got on the fourth try. We hope you have even better luck, but if you don't, here are other games like Wordle to try your hand at.