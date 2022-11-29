Today's Wordle Answer #528 - November 29, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer has a repeated letter and an unconventional letter combination, so if you're struggling to figure it out, you're not alone. WordleBot says it took most players four to five guesses to solve the puzzle, but we want to help you do it faster. We'll provide hints to nudge you toward the answer, and a full reveal of the answer word is in the second section.

The word you're solving for is an adjective with two vowels. One of them, E, is the last letter of the word. The other we won't reveal, but it's repeated as the first and fourth letters of the answer. Something is [solution word] if it is excessive or unwarranted, or if it is unjustly demanded. In the latter context, the word is mostly used in financial contexts, to mean that a charge is not payable because you do not owe the biller. Got it? If you're still unsure, here's a final hint that might turn on the light bulb: the third letter is D.