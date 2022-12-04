Everything You Can And Can't Do With Gameshare On Xbox Series X|S

The holiday season is here, so if you're in the spirit of giving, it's a good time for a refresher on how Xbox Gameshare works. While Microsoft initially released the game-sharing functionality with the Xbox One, it is a feature that has carried over to the Xbox Series X|S consoles. Essentially, if you and a friend or family member want to share each other's digital games or other downloaded content, all it takes is toggling a few settings to get started.

In addition to sharing games and other downloaded content with a friend or family member in a different location on a second console, you can also share with people who sign in to your console at home. This can be a helpful way to share content if you plan on having a lot of visitors for the holiday season — all they have to do is sign in with their own Xbox account to gain access to your entire digital library immediately.

However, it is worth noting that you can't share everything with Gameshare. You cannot share certain items like game skins, in-game currency, and other unique content cannot among friends and family, according to Microsoft.