Crypto Founder Tiantian Kullander Dies Unexpectedly At 30

Cryptocurrency company founder Tiantian Kullander has died suddenly at the age of 30. Kullander was one of four people who started Amber AI and the Amber Group — a company that is now responsible for billions of dollars worth of digital asset trades per year. According to Bloomberg, the company is currently worth around $3 billion. It also regularly sought and received hundreds of millions of dollars from large banks and venture capital firms. Amber Group has also expanded its global presence over the past few years, sponsoring major soccer teams like Chelsea and Atlético Madrid. It currently has offices on three continents and has its own trading platform called "WhaleFin." On the surface, Amber Group and its trading platform don't seem to have been directly affected by the scandals that the cryptocurrency market is currently facing.

Kullander's success was recognized outside of the crypto industry. He, along with Amber AI's other three co-founders, appeared on one of Forbes' "30 under 30" lists back in 2019. Specifically, he appeared on the magazine's "Asia" list for finance and venture capital, due to the rapid success of his Hong Kong-based firm. At the time, the Amber AI Group was responsible for managing around $45 billion worth of trades a year.