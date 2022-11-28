Today's Wordle Answer #527 - November 28, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is an adjective that describes the quality of being half-hearted or unenthusiastic — which are two traits you'll never find in a Wordle fan. If you're like us, you play Wordle for the mental exercise, but what really keeps you coming back is the hope of keeping your streak going. To help you reach that goal, here are some hints to help you figure out today's answer. We'll keep them as subtle as possible so that we don't rob you of the mental exercise, but if you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal.

The answer word has two vowels, E and I, as its second and fourth letters respectively, and unlike yesterday's answer, there are no repeated letters. The word is synonymous with dull or apathetic, so you can tell that it can be used to qualify a person's demeanor or character, but it is more commonly used as a description of the temperature of a liquid, in which case it is synonymous with lukewarm. If someone has a fever, you [solution word] sponge them to help bring them relief and cool their temperature.