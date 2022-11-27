Today's Wordle Answer #526 - November 27, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is what you will certainly be if you solve the puzzle on time, and that's exactly what we're going to help you do. For players who like to work for their win, we'll provide subtle hints to nudge you toward an answer, and for those who don't mind the spoiler, we reveal the full solution word in the second section.

The word of the day contains a repeated letter, which can be super tricky to figure out. But it's a very common adjective. This is always the first word in a wish (for a birthday, anniversary, or holidays) and it's a pleasant but fleeting emotion. The word has only one vowel, A, as its second letter, and its last letter is Y.

It's the title of Pharrell Williams' extremely popular 2014 hit song.The repeated letter is in the third and fourth position, but we won't reveal it because that might give too much away. If you replaced the first letter with a Z, you'd have a new adjective which qualifies something or someone as being , electric, energetic or full of pep.