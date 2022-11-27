Target Cyber Monday 2022: The Best Deals On TVs, Consoles, And Accessories
The tryptophan comas have worn off, the Black Friday crowds have fizzled out, and the window of opportunity for Christmas shopping is narrowing. It's time to set our sights on consumerism's last hurrah of the year: Cyber Monday. There will be opportunities to spend and save money at just about every virtual storefront tomorrow, and Target is certainly worth a look for your entertainment needs.
Target's got you covered if you are looking to level up your home theater, ranging from budget-friendly buys to the splurgiest of scores. A 43-inch, 4K UHD HDR TCL Smart Roku TV has plunged in price to $149.99 from $349.99. A similar smart TV from LG — also 43 inches, 4K, and UHD — fell from $329.99 to $249.99. Looking for something even more petite? VIZIO and TCL both offer 40-inch 1080p LED HD smart TVs for just $199.99, a $50-$100 savings, or the 32-inch 720p Roku TV from TCL is temporarily available for just $139.99 as opposed to $229.99.
Moving into the midsize screens, VIZIO's 50-inch 4K smart TV dipped to $269.99 in the Cyber Monday sale from $379.99. However, if you're up for investing an extra 30 bucks, LG offers the same size but with ultra HD for $299.99. If you're able to go $50 further, LG's 55-inch TV will the same specs fell from $429.99 to $349.99. Samsung's comparable 50-incher hefts a prettier penny at $399.99, but at least that's a near-200-dollar price reduction from $569.99.
Hot deals on big screens
You can save some cash on the Texas-sized TVs through Target's online shopping blitz, too. LG has multiple models at or over 65 inches; the most modestly priced is the 65-inch 4K UHD smart TV with an LED display, on sale for $449.99 from $579.99. If your pockets run a ways deeper, the brand's OLED display TV of the same size is on sale at $1,399.99 — regular price $1,899.99. There's a happy medium to be found with the LG 65-inch NanoCell smart TV model, which falls to $649.99 for the sale.
Meanwhile, Samsung offers a 65-inch, 4K UHD smart TV for $549.99 — that's $250 off from regular retail price. An upgrade to the QLED display in the same size will cost you a couple hundred more — that one's on sale for $799.99 from $999.99. Sony's 65-inch television is $300 off at Target, falling form $999.99 to $699.99. VIZIO's 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV is $629.99 regular price, but on sale for $449.99. In the more affordable categories, a Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD smart Google TV is available for $369.99 reduced from $469.99. Westinghouse's TV of the same size and specs is $429.99 (regular $599.99).
If five-and-a-half feet of TV isn't enough, then LG, Samsung, Element, and Vizio take things one step further with good savings on 70-, 75-, and 85-inch behemoth screens.
Cash in on console sales
Now that you've got the savings on your new TV secured, it's time to put that screen to good use. The bullseye big-box store doesn't seem to have as steep deals on video game consoles and accessories as it does TVs this Cyber Monday, but there are a few that may be worth your while. Target took $50 off the price of the Xbox Series S Holiday Console bundle ($249.99 rather than $299.99). The bundle includes the Series X console, one wireless controller, one HDMI cable, one power cable, and batteries for the controller.
The retailer advertises a Cyber Monday deal on the Nintendo Switch "Mario Kart Deluxe" special edition bundle at $299.99, but that deal is identical from Walmart and Best Buy. Purchasing "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope" for Switch will get you a free $10 Target gift card, and other Switch games are up to 50% off. Popular titles for Xbox and PlayStation are on sale, too.
For PlayStation:
- "Horizon Forbidden West: Launch Edition" on sale for $39.99 from $59.99
- "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II" for both the 4 and 5 series consoles on sale for $59.99 from $69.99
- "NBA 2K23" on sale for $29.99 from $59.99
- "Elden Ring" on sale for $39.99 from $59.99
- "Grant Theft Auto V" on sale for $14.99 from $34.99
For Xbox:
- "Elden Ring" on sale for $39.99 from $59.99
- "Halo: Infinite" on sale for $19.99 from $59.99
- "NBA 2K23" on sale for $29.99 from $69.99
- "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy" on sale for $19.99 from $59.99
- "FIFA 23" for Series X on sale for $34.99 from $69.99
Bulk up your entertainment, gaming systems with accessories
Last but certainly not least, Target's got some steals on headsets, controllers, and sound bars to take your movie-watching and bad-guy-blasting experience to another level. The Sonos Beam with Dolby Atmos smart sound bar fell to $359.99 from $449.00, and the Sonos Arc wireless sound bar with Dolby Atmos is on sale for $719.00 (regularly $899.00). Bose's smart sound bar with Dolby Atmos is on sale for $799.99, and the Bose TV Bluetooth bar, definitely more affordable, is $199.99 — normally $279.99. Other more budget-friendly bars come in from LG, VIZIO, and Samsung; for just $69.99, you can snag the Samsung sound bar with built-in subwoofer. Normally, that speaker would run you $129.99.
Over in gaming accessories, the Razer Kaira wireless gaming headset is half off — falling from $99.99 to $49.99. You can save $100 on the Logitech G920 racing wheels for Xbox and Playstation. Xbox Series X/S controllers are $20 off, and for PS5 DualSense controllers you can save $25. These are just a few of the best of the best. For more specific brands and deals, Target's Cyber Monday 2022 deals for video games has dozens of options.