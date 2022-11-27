Target Cyber Monday 2022: The Best Deals On TVs, Consoles, And Accessories

The tryptophan comas have worn off, the Black Friday crowds have fizzled out, and the window of opportunity for Christmas shopping is narrowing. It's time to set our sights on consumerism's last hurrah of the year: Cyber Monday. There will be opportunities to spend and save money at just about every virtual storefront tomorrow, and Target is certainly worth a look for your entertainment needs.

Target's got you covered if you are looking to level up your home theater, ranging from budget-friendly buys to the splurgiest of scores. A 43-inch, 4K UHD HDR TCL Smart Roku TV has plunged in price to $149.99 from $349.99. A similar smart TV from LG — also 43 inches, 4K, and UHD — fell from $329.99 to $249.99. Looking for something even more petite? VIZIO and TCL both offer 40-inch 1080p LED HD smart TVs for just $199.99, a $50-$100 savings, or the 32-inch 720p Roku TV from TCL is temporarily available for just $139.99 as opposed to $229.99.

Moving into the midsize screens, VIZIO's 50-inch 4K smart TV dipped to $269.99 in the Cyber Monday sale from $379.99. However, if you're up for investing an extra 30 bucks, LG offers the same size but with ultra HD for $299.99. If you're able to go $50 further, LG's 55-inch TV will the same specs fell from $429.99 to $349.99. Samsung's comparable 50-incher hefts a prettier penny at $399.99, but at least that's a near-200-dollar price reduction from $569.99.