James Webb Telescope Reveals This Alien Planet's Atmosphere Like We've Never Seen Before

The James Webb orbital infrared telescope continues to astonish Earthbound observers with the clearest, most detailed observations in the history of astronomy. As reported by the Max Planck Institute of Astronomy, Webb recently took observations of an exoplanet's atmosphere to an unprecedented degree of detail. The ability to look deeply into the composition of an alien planet's air promises new progress in our understanding of the universe and the search for extraterrestrial life.

This isn't Webb's first paradigm-shifting observation of a distant object. Per NASA, the JWST has taken extraordinary pictures of everything from a deep field of distant galaxies to an astonishing "landscape" of stars being born in the Carina Nebula, seen below.

As Webb continues to carry out its stated mission to study every phase of the history of our universe (via NASA) more exoplanet images will no doubt be forthcoming. The latest physical, chemical, and visual observations of a distant planet's atmosphere are just an early demonstration of what the JWST can do.