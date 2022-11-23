Today's Wordle Answer #522 - November 23, 2022 Solution And Hints

We were lucky enough to solve today's Wordle answer in only two guesses, and we want to spread the good luck! If you're struggling with the puzzle, here are some hints that should nudge you towards the answer in record time. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.

Today's word is a very popular one, and its letter combination is pretty straightforward as well. It has two vowels, "I" and "E," as its third and fifth letters respectively, just like yesterday's Wordle answer. If you take a trip in a vehicle, you have gone on a [solution word], and you [solution word] when you operate said vehicle. You'll also find the solution word on a computer, as well as in a determined or spirited person. If you replaced the third letter with "O," you'd have a new word which is the past tense of the solution word, and also a noun that's synonymous with "herd" or "pack."