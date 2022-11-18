After Viral Short Videos, TikTok Now Wants To Detoxify Your Brains By Selling Books

If there's one thing that is becoming increasingly apparent to readers, authors, and publishers alike, it's that TikTok can make or break a new author or book. The global video-sharing social media app is now attempting to capitalize on that by allowing its users to buy books directly through the app. Several authors owe at least some portion of their claim to fame: Like author Victoria Aveyard, pictured, who debuted her "Red Queen" series just a few months before TikTok was created, but has ridden repeated waves of success as the series continues to surge in popularity on the app almost eight years later, via The Tower Light — so it comes as no surprise that the app now wants a piece of the pie.

The app's reader-author community, which was eventually nicknamed "BookTok," has proven to be an incredibly opportunistic place for indie and low-budget writers to garner publicity for their work. According to a report from The Guardian, TikTok will sell books directly through its online "TikTok Shop" marketplace, thanks to partnerships with various publishers, including Bloomsbury, HarperCollins UK, WH Smith, and bookshop.org. It does not appear to be specified when the partnerships with publishers like HarperCollins and direct book sales will be fully in place.