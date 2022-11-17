Lenovo's Leaked High-End Tablet Has An Unusual Name

Despite Google making several efforts at popularizing Android tablets the less-than-optimal large-screen experience on these devices ensured that the category never really took off. The only company to have a sizable presence in the Android tablets space was Samsung. However, even Samsung's high-end tablets were no match for the overall fluidity and user-friendliness of the Apple iPad. At the same time, a large chunk of Android tablets from smaller players fell into the category of mid-range and low-end machines — most of which were infamous for being slow and clunky.

While Android tablet sales were in a state of limbo for a very long time, things changed after the Covid-19 pandemic. A sudden surge in the number of people confined to their homes created a massive demand for tablets. With millions of potential customers at their literal doorstep, Google decided to give Android tablets a shot once again and started working on a tablet-optimized version of Android. It took the company a while to develop it, and the new tablet-focused Operating System — Android 12L — was released to the public in March 2022.

While it is too early to say if Android 12L would lead to a revival of the Android tablets market, there certainly has been an uptick in the number of companies readying new Android tablets. Companies like OPPO, Xiaomi, and OnePlus have already launched new tablets — or are developing new ones. Lenovo is another company that is refocusing its tablet efforts. While the company launched several mid-tier tablets in the past, it seems they are now ready to target the high-end segment with a new Android-powered tablet.