Lab-Grown Meat Passes First Hurdle On Path To Regulatory Approval

For the first and likely not the last time, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has concluded a pre-market consultation for a cultured animal cell food product — or, in more abrupt terms, lab-grown meat. The meat in question is chicken and, according to a November 16 update from the FDA, it is safely made in a controlled environment with living cells taken from actual chickens. This means that it contains the same muscular tissue as, for example, a chicken breast from a traditionally raised animal.

The company behind the product is Upside Foods, a Bay-area food technology startup and reportedly the first cultivated meat company in history. Dishes made with the product, like the one pictured here provided by Upside's press kit, don't look lab-grown — which is arguably a good thing. The FDA consultation doesn't mean that Upside's products will immediately be loaded onto grocery store shelves, though. The agency explains that, in the next stage, the United States Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA-FSIS) will step in for its own set of inspections and approvals of both Upside's manufacturing facility and the product itself.

USDA-FSIS will also assist Upside in choosing the best label for the product — as the FDA states in a letter to Upside, "cultured chicken cell material" is not likely to hold much appeal for consumers.