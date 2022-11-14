Nintendo Of Japan Will Now Refuse To Repair Your Broken Console If You're A Jerk

Anger issues will now get you nowhere when seeking customer service from Nintendo of Japan, according to an October 19 update to the company's Repair Service Regulations page. The new "About customer harassment" section outlines the new metric of unacceptable behavior as: Intimidation and threats, insults, privacy infringement, outrageous service requests such as free (non-warrantied) repairs, slanderous remarks on the internet or social media, harassing phone representatives with repeated complaints and requests, and unreasonably demanding apology from or disciplinary action of an employee.

Being such a disagreeable customer will, in the least, give Nintendo the right to refuse service or repairs. At the worst, if there's severely malicious behavior, Nintendo will "take appropriate measures," including the involvement of law enforcement and legal counsel.

According to a report in The Japan Times, Nintendo's policy update does what the legal system currently does not do: offer service employees legal protection against harassment from customers or the public. Other Japanese companies took proactive stances against patron harassment in recent years, too, the Times said, despite the lacking support in the law.