Today's Wordle Answer #513 - November 14, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer can provide you with something to sit on, something to write on, and something to eat. But if all you've gotten from the puzzle is some food for thought, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you unravel the mystery in time to preserve your Wordle streak and have some bragging rights among your friends. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer.

The word you're looking for is the name of a deciduous tree that most people use to signify the autumn season. From it, you could get a versatile sweet liquid that most people drizzle on bacon, pancakes, or other foods for some extra flavor. Some people find that their urine smells like said sweet liquid, but that usually spells serious trouble medically. Like yesterday's answer (and the day before), the word has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with fatal.