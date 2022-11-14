Today's Wordle Answer #513 - November 14, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer can provide you with something to sit on, something to write on, and something to eat. But if all you've gotten from the puzzle is some food for thought, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you unravel the mystery in time to preserve your Wordle streak and have some bragging rights among your friends. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer.
The word you're looking for is the name of a deciduous tree that most people use to signify the autumn season. From it, you could get a versatile sweet liquid that most people drizzle on bacon, pancakes, or other foods for some extra flavor. Some people find that their urine smells like said sweet liquid, but that usually spells serious trouble medically. Like yesterday's answer (and the day before), the word has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with fatal.
You'll find it on the flag of Canada
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#513 — November 14, 2022 ) is maple. Maple is the common name of any tree of the genus Acer, of the family Aceraceae. It's also the name of the hardwood obtained from said tree, commonly used for flooring or furniture (via Merriam-Webster). Of course, it's also the source of the culinary goodness that is maple syrup, and the maple leaf, which has become an autumn/fall symbol. In Old English, the tree was called "mapultreow", "mapolder," or "mapuldre," but was eventually (and thankfully) simplified to just maple.
It took four tries to solve the puzzle today, but we were still one step ahead of WordleBot, which did it in five guesses (wood you look at that?). Our opening guess word, south, was a very unlucky one, like most of the others recently. WordleBot said there were 802 possible solutions left, which is alarming when you only have five guesses left. Next, we played one of the most recommended starting words, crane, and that shrunk the pool down to just 21 words. After the third guess, with the word abide, the answer became clear.