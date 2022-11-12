NASA SLS Stands Up To Hurricane Nicole And Artemis I Launch Date Remains 'On Track'

Category 1 Hurricane Nicole recently made landfall on the Florida coast, but she will not impede a NASA rocket launch that hails the start of an effort to resume human exploration of the Moon and beyond, according to a November 11 NASA blog. Nicole was not the only unforeseen factor to threaten the Artemis I launch schedule, but NASA affirms that the Space Launch System (SLS) takeoff is still targeted for 1:04 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Nicole touched land over 70 miles south of the launch site, NASA stated, but wind surges from the late-season hurricane at the Kennedy Space Center reached a peak of 82 miles per hour during the storm, tweeted NASA Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development Jim Free. However, a Thursday, November 10 inspection showed no significant damage was done to the launch site and ground equipment, as well as the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.

The site sustained "very minor damage such as loose caulk and tears in weather coverings," says Free. The rocket and spacecraft were kept on-site after NASA decided that the launch pad "was the safest place for the rocket to weather the storm."

A complete briefing of the Friday, Nov.11 update to the Artemis I mission is available on YouTube.