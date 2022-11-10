Today's Wordle Answer #509 - November 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

If, like us, solving Wordle puzzles has become part of your daily routine, you might not be too happy to find today's puzzle difficult. To help ease things up on you, we'll provide hints that'll hopefully nudge you toward the answer. For players who don't mind the spoiler, we'll also provide the full answer in the second section if you need it.

Today's word is a verb that describes the joining of two or more separate entities together. It has three vowels, "U," "I," and "E," as its first, third, and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "Dwight." Although if you watch the sitcom "The Office," the solution word is far from what the Dwight character supported or championed. If you bring two warring parties together, what you have done is [solution word] them. Got it? If you're still unsure, feel free to check out the answer below.