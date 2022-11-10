Today's Wordle Answer #509 - November 10, 2022 Solution And Hints
If, like us, solving Wordle puzzles has become part of your daily routine, you might not be too happy to find today's puzzle difficult. To help ease things up on you, we'll provide hints that'll hopefully nudge you toward the answer. For players who don't mind the spoiler, we'll also provide the full answer in the second section if you need it.
Today's word is a verb that describes the joining of two or more separate entities together. It has three vowels, "U," "I," and "E," as its first, third, and fifth letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with "Dwight." Although if you watch the sitcom "The Office," the solution word is far from what the Dwight character supported or championed. If you bring two warring parties together, what you have done is [solution word] them. Got it? If you're still unsure, feel free to check out the answer below.
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#509, November 10, 2022) is unite. The word is from Late Latin "unitus," which is the past participle of the root verb "unire," meaning to make into one — itself from "unus," also Latin, meaning one (via Etymonline).
We solved the puzzle in four tries today — ditching the recommended opening-guess list as usual to start guessing with the word "brown," which WordleBot called "distinctive." After that, we tried the words "thine" and "uncle," after which all the pieces came together and the answer became clear.
In case you missed it, there's been a few changes to the rules of Wordle as of November 7. The New York Times has tweaked a few things to make the game more "lively and varied," and although the basic gameplay will remain the same, the nature of Wordle answers may change. We detailed everything that's changing about the beloved Wordle puzzles, so you can catch up if you need to. In the meantime, here are more games like Wordle if you're looking to further scratch your puzzle itch.