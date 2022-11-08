Oculus Founder Designs VR Headset That Murders You For Losing

Since they first broke onto the scene in the late 1970s, video games have captured the collective imagination of millions. While there are no clear answers to why people continue to be enthralled by this seemingly frivolous activity, the global gaming industry continues to rake in oodles of money. With revenues exceeding $159 billion in 2020, the global gaming industry was forecasted to be three times the size of the music industry (Via WEF) and four times the size of the worldwide film industry at the time.

For many, gaming started as a pastime activity with the sole purpose of keeping them entertained. However, advancements in computer graphics, display technology, virtual reality (VR), and processing power have ensured the proliferation of games that not only entertain people but transport them into a virtual world where the barrier between reality and fiction is hazy — or in some cases — don't exist at all.

For many, the alternative reality readily accessible from their VR headsets makes for a perfect escape from the travails of their monotonous lives. However, if Palmer Luckey, widely considered the father of modern virtual reality, has his way, players taking their VR gaming a bit too seriously could end up losing their lives. Palmer claims to have designed a VR headset that will kill the user for real if they end up dying in the game they're playing.