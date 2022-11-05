Today's Wordle Answer #504 - November 5, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is synonymous with fantasy, but we want to help you make a quick solution a reality. Read on for hints that should help you figure out the answer faster, or skip to the second section for a full reveal if you don't mind the spoiler.
Today's word can function as a noun or a verb, and it has two vowels, E and A, as its third and fourth letter respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word is something you see in your sleep or want to do in the future. The first letter of this word is D, but if you replaced that with the letter C, you'd have a fatty, yellowish dairy product that you can eat with fruit or desserts. Also, the answer rhymes with scheme, and it's the name of an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer who makes Minecraft videos with a twist and only just recently revealed his identity.
You'll find the answer when your eyes are closed
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#504 – November 5, 2022) is dream. The word is from Middle English "dreem," which traces back to Old English "drēam," meaning noise or joy. According to Merriam-Webster, the word dream was originally used in Old English to describe joy, merriment, or gaiety, but was later influenced by the Old Norse "draumr", which meant "a dream during sleep."
It took four tries to solve the puzzle today — our opening guess, ouija, is a favorite starting word for some players. Unfortunately, it was an unlucky choice today — WordleBot said there were still a whopping 1,072 possible solutions after that guess. Next, we turned to the rulebook and played the word slate next, and that whittled down our options to 115. After the third guess, with the word dread, there was only one possible solution left and we guessed it correctly. We hope you do even better, and if you don't want to wait till tomorrow for another game, here are more puzzles like Wordle to keep you busy.