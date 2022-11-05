Today's Wordle Answer #504 - November 5, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is synonymous with fantasy, but we want to help you make a quick solution a reality. Read on for hints that should help you figure out the answer faster, or skip to the second section for a full reveal if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's word can function as a noun or a verb, and it has two vowels, E and A, as its third and fourth letter respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word is something you see in your sleep or want to do in the future. The first letter of this word is D, but if you replaced that with the letter C, you'd have a fatty, yellowish dairy product that you can eat with fruit or desserts. Also, the answer rhymes with scheme, and it's the name of an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer who makes Minecraft videos with a twist and only just recently revealed his identity.