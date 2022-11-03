Why The Global Helium Shortage Affects You More Than You Think

A global helium shortage might not sound like the most pressing global problem our species has to deal with. Are we dangerously short on balloons and/or means of making our voices squeaky? As global crises go, a helium shortage somehow lacks the immediacy of, say, running out of clean water or microchips.

In fact, it's a bigger problem than it sounds. Liquid helium is widely used as a coolant and a nonreactive substance in engineering. Its biggest role in daily life, at least in places with solid health infrastructure, is as a vital component of MRI machines (via Techspot). Modern MRIs require upwards of 2000 liters of helium to function. MRI machines use superconducting magnets to generate resonance, then create detailed images of that resonance moving through subjects, notably human bodies.

The problem with superconductors is that they only work when they're very cold. In fact, finding a superconductor that works at ambient temperatures is a bit of a scientific Holy Grail, one that has never been achieved and has recently generated some drama (via Nature). Until and unless someone actually discovers a room-temperature superconductor, liquid helium, which stays liquid at −452.20 degrees Fahrenheit, will remain a reliable way to keep superconducting technology like MRIs acceptably chill.

As reported above, however, we may be running out of helium. For how, why and what humanity can do about it, read on.