Today's Wordle Answer #503 - November 4, 2022 Solution And Hints

We solved today's puzzle in fewer turns than WordleBot did, and we want to help you earn the same bragging rights (or even better). We'll provide hints to help you unravel the answer on your own, and we'll also reveal the full solution word in the second section so you can check that if you don't mind the spoiler.

Today's word contains a repeated letter, but it's such a common word that it shouldn't be too difficult to figure it out. It can function as a noun, verb, or adjective depending on the context, and you'll find a lot of it on your smartphone or your Instagram feed. Most people take it with cheese, and some of us cannot take it with ease. The word has only one vowel, "O," repeated as its third and fifth letters, respectively, and it rhymes with cocoa. If you added the letter "N" to this word as a sixth letter, you'd have a word that's the scientific term for traveling light, or a tiny particle made up of electromagnetic radiation waves.