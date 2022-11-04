Today's Wordle Answer #503 - November 4, 2022 Solution And Hints
We solved today's puzzle in fewer turns than WordleBot did, and we want to help you earn the same bragging rights (or even better). We'll provide hints to help you unravel the answer on your own, and we'll also reveal the full solution word in the second section so you can check that if you don't mind the spoiler.
Today's word contains a repeated letter, but it's such a common word that it shouldn't be too difficult to figure it out. It can function as a noun, verb, or adjective depending on the context, and you'll find a lot of it on your smartphone or your Instagram feed. Most people take it with cheese, and some of us cannot take it with ease. The word has only one vowel, "O," repeated as its third and fifth letters, respectively, and it rhymes with cocoa. If you added the letter "N" to this word as a sixth letter, you'd have a word that's the scientific term for traveling light, or a tiny particle made up of electromagnetic radiation waves.
The solution is light
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#503 — November 4, 2022) is photo. The word is of Greek origin, meaning "light" or "photographic" or "photoelectric" (via Etymonline), and it's added to other nouns or adjectives to form new words that relate to light (like photosynthesis) or photography (like photogenic). It's also the shortened form of the longer word photograph, and it has quite an interesting history. According to Etymonline, the term photograph was coined by English polymath, astronomer, and photography pioneer Sir John Frederick William Herschel — the son of, get this, Sir Frederick William Herschel, who was also a renowned astronomer (talk about being a chip off the old block).
Fun fact, there were other terms in consideration when linguists were trying to come up with a name for what we now know as the photograph. There was photogene and heliograph, in which case we would all now be taking helios instead of photos. How fun. Other suggestions included sunprint, sun-picture, and photogram based on the telegram, but that didn't catch on. We appreciate Wordle answers that unravel such interesting etymological facts, and we hope you do, too. If you're itching for more puzzle fun and don't want to wait until tomorrow for another game, here are some more puzzles like Wordle to keep you engaged.