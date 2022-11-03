How To Turn The Boring Windows Copy Progress Dialog Into A Game

We often face times when waiting for a big chunk of files to copy from one location to another on our PC feels either very boring or unsettling. If it's usually in line before something grand — like installing a game you have been wanting to play or viewing a large set of pictures from your last vacation — we can't seem to take our focus away from the progress bar, no matter how hard we try. If you also have trouble leaving a copy progress bar alone, here's a neat trick that will keep you entertained while on the watch.

If you have used Windows XP or earlier versions of the operating system, you should be familiar with the file-copying animation. If you aren't, picture this: while copying files from one folder to another, the progress bar is accompanied by an actual animation of pages or documents flying from one folder to another.

As Microsoft moved to a new design philosophy with Windows Vista, the animation was dropped and replaced by a more informative and descriptive window with a simpler progress bar. With Windows 8, this was replaced again with the progress graph that continues to date.

The older animations not only looked pleasant but also played a key role in telling the user if copying was still in progress or had stopped. Remember, we are talking about an era when computers froze at any time, and the hardware was still primitive compared to what we have today.