How To Fix The Most Common Audio Problems On Xbox Series X

Audio problems will quickly ruin your gaming experience. Crackling noises, microphone issues, and other difficulties diminish whatever content you're playing by removing or modifying an essential component from gameplay: sound. While the Xbox Series X is the latest in Microsoft's line of cutting-edge gaming consoles, it too can experience audio problems.

Whether you need to replace your HDMI cord, buy a new microphone cable, or reset your console's settings, fixing common audio problems for the Series X isn't very challenging. A few rare circumstances might require you to seek console repairs from a professional, but you should always try to self-troubleshoot first, a topic extensively detailed on the Xbox support website.

Your audio output method can also shed some light on what's causing the issue. For instance, if you game on a surround sound speaker system, there might be an issue related to your sound system's compatibility with Xbox. On the other hand, if you typically use gaming headphones and encounter an issue, it could be because of a problem with your headphone's wire or controller jack. Before you diagnose the audio problem's cause, you should always be aware of the most common issues associated with your audio output method.