New Documents Prove DHS Involvement In Facebook And Twitter Censorship

In April 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced what it called the Disinformation Governance Board (DGB), something it had described at the time as an advisory board intended to combat the trio of misinformation, disinformation, and the lesser-known variant malinformation under the premise of protecting national security. The advisory board was quickly criticized (via NYT), leading to a pause and review of the plan within weeks, and the official termination of the DGB in August 2022.

According to the update on the matter published on August 24, the DHS made the decision to "terminate" the advisory board based on a recommendation from the Homeland Security Advisory Council. However, in a statement provided at the time, the DHS said, in part, that it would "continue to address threat streams that undermine the security of our country consistent with the law, while upholding the privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties of the American people and promoting transparency in our work."

It seems the statement provided little more than lip service to the public, at least when it comes to the DHS offering the public transparency about its efforts. That's according to a new report from The Intercept, which claims that not only has the DHS been taking steps to scrub what it considers threatening content, but that it has also been pressuring major social media platforms and tech companies and plans to expand its censorship efforts.