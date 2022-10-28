Today's Wordle Answer #496 - October 28, 2022 Solution And Hints

Like most of the Wordle answers this week, today's word is in common usage, but that doesn't always mean that the puzzle will be easy to solve. If you're having difficulty, here are some hints to help you unravel the answer, and you can check the second section for the full word reveal.

Today's word can function as a verb or adjective, and it means to do something secretly or stealthily. It has two vowels, "E" and "A," as third and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeating letters. The word rhymes with pique, and like yesterday's Wordle answer, it's a football term as well.

Something or someone can [solution word] up on you if they approach you quietly and catch you unaware. In that context, the solution word is sometimes interchanged with the name of the hissing reptile with a long, limbless body. The word is also frequently paired with "peek," to describe an opportunity to look at a snippet of something before it is made available to the public.