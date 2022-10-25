International Space Station Swerves To Avoid The Satellite Russia Blew Up

With fifteen different countries and five space agencies directly or indirectly involved in the project, the International Space Station (ISS) is often cited as an example of what humans could achieve with global cooperation. The agencies involved in the making, maintenance, and ongoing research programs aboard the ISS include NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). Thanks to the excellent cooperation between these agencies, the ISS has been orbiting the Earth for nearly 24 years, and has had continuous human presence for nearly 22 years.

The ISS has had an exemplary safety record in the two decades and has safely orbited the planet without problems. However, given that the ISS is in a low earth orbit around the planet, it shares its orbital space with many other satellites. With thousands of satellites making it to the same trajectory every year to replace old defunct ones, the ISS is at an increased threat of being hit by space debris: an umbrella term for any object in an uncontrolled orbit around the Earth.

Since its earliest days, the ISS has had to make several adjustments to its orbits to avoid being hit by space debris. While most of these adjustments resulted from space debris inadvertently crossing paths with the ISS, the most recent such maneuvers are largely thought to be the result of deteriorating Russo-U.S. relations and an increasing number of anti-satellite weapon tests. Four months after the ISS made its last debris avoidance maneuver, NASA recently confirmed that it was forced to execute another such move on October 24, 2022.