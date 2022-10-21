Today's Wordle Answer #489 - October 21, 2022 Solution And Hints

Most players solved today's puzzle in five tries; we did it in three, and we want to help you crack the code even faster. We'll supply clues to nudge you toward the answer, and we'll also straight up reveal the answer in the second section for players who want to preserve their streak without thinking too hard.

Today's word, like yesterday's, is a noun. That's worth mentioning because Wordle answers are usually versatile words that can function as nouns, verbs, and/or adjectives — that alone could help you narrow down your answer options. Today's word has two vowels, "O" and "E," as the third and fifth letters, respectively, so you can probably guess that it's not an unusual letter combination. The answer describes a close planting or cluster of trees, and is usually added to street names the same way "Ave" or "-Ville" is.

The first letter is "G," and if you added the letter "O" as the fourth letter of the word, you'd create another word that describes an indentation or depression in hard material. If you replaced the second letter with an "L," you'd have a word that describes a protective covering for the hand. Get it? If you're still unsure and don't mind the spoiler, check out the answer in the section below.