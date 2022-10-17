Why There's A Rush To Build A Social Media Platform On The Blockchain

Blockchain is the generic term for a particular decentralized approach to storing and accessing information online. The process is complex and requires a network of computers (via IBM), but, in the most basic sense, blockchain scatters information across a network, then encrypts it so that only the whole network working together can read it. In theory, that should give users fast and transparent access and stop bad actors from messing with stored information. Better yet, it's currently impossible to hack blockchain from the outside.

Currently, the best-known applications of blockchain are cryptocurrency and NFTs; crypto is blockchain as applied to money and NFTs are blockchain as applied to art. Many people are currently looking for the next "blockchain as applied to X." As TechCrunch points out, social media data is a very popular potentiality. Blockchain's first and foremost offer to the marketplace is security; it is fundamentally a security protocol, a new way to control encryption of and access to important information. Social media companies — built as they are on a complex, quickly changing set of standards for sharing information versus protecting it — often encounter security problems. Blockchain could constitute a solution.