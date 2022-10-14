Robbie Coltrane Could Have Had An Automotive Career If He Hadn't Pursued Acting
Actor Robbie Coltrane, famous for playing Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" series, died in a Scottish hospital at age 72. His work in the "Harry Potter" movies, along with his appearance in two "James Bond" movies, expanded Coltrane's appeal to a worldwide audience. But if the larger-than-life performer's movie career never took off, he would have had plenty of other options. Acting wasn't Coltrane's only passion — he also loved automobiles. If his life worked out differently, there's a chance his alternate career would involve cars.
The actor was a regular sight on British screens from the 1980s onwards. He was closely associated with several prominent U.K. comedians and actors, including Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, Rowan Atkinson, Rik Mayall, Adrian Edmondson and Ben Elton. As a result, Coltrane racked up regular appearances in shows like "Blackadder," "The Young Ones" and "The Comic Strip Presents." However, Coltrane's breakthrough role would come in the early 90s when he took on Dr. Eddie 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in the long-running detective drama "Cracker." He also presented a number of factual programs and documentaries including: "Robbie Coltrane's B Road Britain" which involved the actor traveling the U.K. via its back roads, and "Coltrane in a Cadillac" where he crossed the United States from Los Angeles to New York in a 1951 convertible Cadillac. (via IMDB). There was also "Coltranes Planes & Automobiles," which was a documentary series showing Coltrane exploring the history and functions of various kinds of automotive transportation. While his legacy will certainly center around acting, a passion for transit was a huge part of Coltrane's life.
The man who played Hagrid once drove for a living
Before he was famous, Coltrane was still involved in the world of acting and may have even had close contact with some major stars of the time. But he wouldn't have been sharing a stage or a screen with those big names. He would have been in a car with them. One of Coltrane's pre-acting job involved working as a chauffeur for the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), which is held annually in the capital of his native Scotland. On its website, the EIFF says the role of "guest driver" involves providing "a friendly, efficient and professional service to Edinburgh International Film Festival guests and delegates; collecting them on arrival in Edinburgh, transporting them between venues and events while strictly adhering to schedules."
The job listing also notes that the job doesn't just involve driving in Edinburgh but can involve trips to Glasgow and "other U.K. cities" too. The festival also claims the drivers are "part chauffeur, part EIFF ambassador and often the first and last face the guests see during their visit," so it's safe to say the charisma Coltrane displayed throughout his career also served him well in jobs like this.
Focusing on his acting career didn't mean Coltrane had left his professional driving days behind. The budding actor would go on to "reprise his role" as an EIFF chauffeur in 1986's "Hooray for Holyrood," which was a film about the 40th Edinburgh International Film Festival.
Coltrane could have been a car salesman
While his natural charisma undoubtedly served him well in the worlds of acting and chauffeuring, it would have also given the late performer an advantage in other professions too. Combined with his passion for, and knowledge of, cars — the "Cracker" star's charms may well have brought him success as a used car salesman.
Although you were unlikely to spot him grinning on the forecourt of a used car lot while wearing a cheesy suit, Coltrane was no stranger to car sales. He even put several iconic cars he was connected with up for auction, and they all sold for a reasonable amount of money. The Cadillac he took from L.A. to New York in the series "Coltrane in a Cadillac" went under the hammer in the late 90s. The vehicle was described as a "black two-door convertible with maroon interior," and although it suffered from various mechanical troubles during the TV show, according to the Scottish Herald, Coltrane told the auctioneers that "all necessary remedial work" had been carried out before the Caddy was listed for sale.
Another notable American classic the actor sold in auction was his 1972 Buick Lesabre Convertible which went for £4,375 in 2012 (roughly $7,000 at the time). Coltrane originally bought the car on the American west coast in the year 2000. The petrolhead then spent years lovingly restoring the vehicle (via the Scottish Daily Mail).
Or maybe not...
While Coltrane's passion for large American classics was notable, that doesn't mean he wasn't partial to an iconic vehicle from his homeland. In 2020, the "Ocean's Twelve" actor sold his beloved 1964 Jaguar Mk II for "more than £28,000" (via Car Dealer Magazine). The Mk II Jag has a long and interesting legacy. Like Coltrane, it was often spotted on the big screen, though it tended to have a gangster or another kind of villain behind the wheel. The MK2's engine came in three sizes — 2.4 liter, 3.4 liter, and 3.8L. Coltrane's jag was the 3.4, and that engine had initially given him some trouble. It caught fire in 2002 and had to be rebuilt.
Over the years, Coltrane spent a fortune keeping his Jag in top form. This included a £32,000 restoration bill just two years before he decided to part with it. The sale was conducted by Bonhams, which is the same auctioneer he bought the car from in 1998. Although the amount the Jag sold for is within the range auctioneers predicted, Coltrane got nowhere near the amount he had put into the car over the years. While he was obviously a better actor than a car salesman, the passion he showed for all things automotive suggests he believed it was worth every penny. And while the Jag was ludicrously expensive to maintain, some of the actor's very close friends have been left with repair bills that make a £32,000 restoration job look like pocket change.