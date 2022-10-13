Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training

In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.

According to internal evaluation documents seen by Bloomberg, soldiers that tested the customized headset experienced "mission-affecting physical impairments" such as headache, nausea, and strain on the eyes. Of the soldiers that gave it a try and experienced unwanted side effects, more than 80% developed the aforementioned symptoms within three hours of use.

The report adds that personnel acceptance of the headset "remains low" after the fifth round of soldier testing. But more importantly, there's said to be an ongoing belief among the leaders that Microsoft's gizmo doesn't necessarily "contribute to their ability to complete their mission." To recall, it was only last year that the combat headset based on the HoloLens platform entered production.