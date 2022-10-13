Steam's Mobile App Just Got A Much Needed Update
If you've ever used Steam's mobile app, you probably know that it wasn't the most optimized app in the world. It had flaws, didn't look very modern, and often felt clunky to use. Valve, the company that runs Steam, seems to have taken those critiques in stride, because it gave the app a complete overhaul, and it's now available for both iOS and Android users to check out.
The Steam app's clunkiness wouldn't be a problem if most players had no reason to use the app, but many do, if only for the two-factor authentication. It won't come as a shock to learn that Steam accounts can be attractive targets for hackers, but two-factor authentication can help protect against that. Now, with the new updates to the Steam mobile app, gamers can enjoy a much more user-friendly experience when they try to secure their accounts. There are more new hype-worthy features, too.
Everything is modern, fresh, and secure
Valve wrote up a blog post detailing all the new features found in the Steam Mobile app. Most importantly, we're getting new improvements to two-factor authentication, which will hopefully streamline the process of locking down user accounts. Steam is adding the option to sign in via QR codes to skip typing in your password, and alternatively, you can simply use the app to confirm your regular Steam sign-ins. This will let you decline unwanted access with ease. You can skip all that jazz by maintaining a list of authorized devices, ensuring that only new devices will require these extra steps. Trade and Market confirmations have been added, too, protecting your digital items as well as your account.
The Steam Mobile app also opens up access to the Steam Store, as well as the Community and News sections. Users can shop for new games on their phones and then play them on their devices. You can view the Steam Library, browse through your games, read the forums, check out guides, and get support if you need it. Another fun and handy feature is the option to remotely download and manage games, installing them directly on your PC while you're not even home.
If you want to try out this new-and-improved Steam Mobile app for yourself, simply head to the Apple Store or the Google Play Store and download an updated version of it. Once installed, you'll be able to log in and connect your account.