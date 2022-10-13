Steam's Mobile App Just Got A Much Needed Update

Valve wrote up a blog post detailing all the new features found in the Steam Mobile app. Most importantly, we're getting new improvements to two-factor authentication, which will hopefully streamline the process of locking down user accounts. Steam is adding the option to sign in via QR codes to skip typing in your password, and alternatively, you can simply use the app to confirm your regular Steam sign-ins. This will let you decline unwanted access with ease. You can skip all that jazz by maintaining a list of authorized devices, ensuring that only new devices will require these extra steps. Trade and Market confirmations have been added, too, protecting your digital items as well as your account.

The Steam Mobile app also opens up access to the Steam Store, as well as the Community and News sections. Users can shop for new games on their phones and then play them on their devices. You can view the Steam Library, browse through your games, read the forums, check out guides, and get support if you need it. Another fun and handy feature is the option to remotely download and manage games, installing them directly on your PC while you're not even home.

If you want to try out this new-and-improved Steam Mobile app for yourself, simply head to the Apple Store or the Google Play Store and download an updated version of it. Once installed, you'll be able to log in and connect your account.