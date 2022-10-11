The 5 Largest Meteorites To Ever Hit The Earth

Meteorite impact occurs far more often than you might expect. Cosmos Magazine notes that an estimated 17 collisions occur on the Earth's surface every, single day. However, because majority of the planet is covered in water, and vast swaths of the land area remain uninhabited or sparsely populated, it can be easy to overlook these strikes. Still, the majority involve relatively small objects hurtling through the Earth's atmosphere. When they do eventually land on the surface, they have been minimized significantly by friction and burnout forces (via NASA). While the majority of impacts from meteorites involves small objects, this is not always the case. Scientific belief holds that a massive asteroid is likely responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs on our planet (via Scientific American).

The reality of meteorite impacts is that they are random and happen with an incredible frequency. when paired with the extinction level impact that scientists believe blotted out the Sun and killed off the dinosaurs, it's easy to see why asteroid, comet and meteorite movies are so popular. Similarly, NASA scientists just last month succeeded in a proof of concept test designed to understand whether or not diverting a meteorite through satellite impact is possible (as movies often utilize as their central premises).

These five meteorites are the largest known to have hit the Earth, leaving behind hulking remnants that are still studied.